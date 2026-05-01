Five people jumped from balconies during early morning structure fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Five people jumped from an apartment building due to an early Friday morning fire on the first and second floors, near 107th Street and W Fond du Lac Avenue, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed.

Five residents jumped from second-floor balconies and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Six other residents were evacuated by MFD with ladders and were rescued from the structure fire.

TMJ4

The fire was extinguished, and no one else was injured.

The building had working smoke detectors but no sprinkler system, the Battalion Chief told TMJ4 News. One of the firehouses that battled the structure fire is located across the street from the building, allowing for a quick response.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

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