First Costco coming to Milwaukee County will break ground in days

Costco is planning to break ground at its new 164,000 square-foot retail space located at 2710 W. Drexel Ave. this week.

That's according to a Facebook post by Franklin Mayor John Nelson.

The 20-acre site, which Costco purchased for the location, was previously owned by Northwestern Mutual.

“This has been a long and exciting planning process, and I know many people in Franklin are happy to hear this news,” said Franklin Mayor John Nelson. “I want to thank the Costco team for choosing our community to build its first store in Milwaukee County. I also want to thank the Franklin Common Council, Director of Economic Development, John Regetz, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Everyone is aware of what this great retail development will bring to our community, and we all worked together seamlessly to get it done."

Project details include:

Located at the northwest corner of W. Drexel Avenue and S. 27th Street

164,000-square-foot facility

12-pump gas station at the south end of the development

868 parking spaces

Opening planned for November 2026

“We look forward to the spark Costco will bring to Franklin and the other large tenants this may attract to the Northwestern Mutual site,” said Mayor Nelson.

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