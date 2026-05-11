Fire officials say two residents and one firefighter were hurt in a condo fire Sunday night in the Village of Brown Deer.

Crews responded to the fire at the condominium building at 9012 N. Park Plaza Court around 11:17 p.m.

According to officials with North Shore Fire and Rescue, crews arrived to find a significant fire in one of the condos, which shares the building with seven other units.

WATCH: Firefighter, 2 residents hurt in overnight condo fire in Brown Deer

Firefighter, 2 residents hurt in overnight condo fire in Brown Deer

Fire officials say the building was evacuated, and two residents were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They say one firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That firefighter has since been treated and released.

Fire crews say they were able to rapidly extinguish the fire. They say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at this time, it does not appear to be suspicious.

The Red Cross is assisting 15 residents who were temporarily displaced from the building.



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