Milwaukee County elections director Michelle Hawley was visited at her home by a federal investigator, who left a business card, according to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's office.

The FBI has not provided details about why agents sought to speak with Hawley.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson issued a statement in response.

Watch: FBI visits home of Milwaukee County elections director:

FBI visits home of Milwaukee County election official

"The 2020 presidential election was fair and transparent, and its results are accurate. This has been proven repeatedly over the last six years," Christenson said.

Crowley said he will speak to the media about the story at an event later this morning.

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