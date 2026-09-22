Fatal crash at 92nd and Hampton closes roads in Milwaukee County

Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash in Northwest Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 92nd and Hampton, near the southeast corner of Timmerman Airport.

TMJ4 has learned the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene and the road is shut down.

The road is closed. We will update this story as we learn more information.

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