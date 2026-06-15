Family identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash at Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE — Family members have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash at the Marquette Interchange on Sunday as Donnetta Flowers, who they said was also known as "Nettie" and "Short Stuff."

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other first responders responded to a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the interchange around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The crash prompted a full freeway closure from westbound Interstate 794 to northbound Interstate 43 while authorities investigated.

Family of Donnetta Flowers. Donnetta Flowers.

Flowers' family spoke with TMJ4 News off-camera Sunday. They said they were too heartbroken to participate in an interview, but shared that Flowers loved riding motorcycles.

One of the first people to stop and help was Bella Hebert, a 26-year-old physician assistant who said she was on her way to church when she noticed people flagging down traffic.

"I think I knew I needed to stop because there was no one there," Hebert told TMJ4 News.

Hebert said she pulled over by the crash scene and immediately began performing CPR,

"Just started CPR right away, screaming at them to get 911 with me because I didn't have a phone on me," she said.

TMJ4 News Bella Hebert

Hebert said three other people joined her efforts before emergency crews arrived.

Despite those efforts, Flowers died at the scene.

Hebert said the experience has stayed with her throughout the day, particularly after witnessing Flowers' family arrive.

Although she never knew Flowers, Hebert said she has been thinking about her loved ones ever since.

"I want them to know I'm so sorry. I genuinely tried so hard to be there with her, no matter what was going on," Hebert said.

Flowers' family told TMJ4 News they are planning a memorial at a later date.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

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