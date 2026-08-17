Fairgoers make the most of Wisconsin State Fair’s final day

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair wrapped up its 2026 season Sunday with crowds filling the grounds for the final day.

The packed finale was a stark contrast to last year, when historic flooding forced the fair to close early and left fairgoers scrambling to get out.

Justin and Alicia Baerwaldt of Oak Creek were among those who remembered the chaos.

“We were leaving as it got closed out,” Justin said. “Just remember underground passages being filled up with water.”

This year, the father-daughter duo returned with a different experience.

“Great day this year for the end of it. Good music, good food, good people,” Justin smiled.

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For many fairgoers, the food remains a major draw — including the Wisconsin State Fair’s Sporkies competition.

Robert Montemayor, owner and president of Monte Enterprises, said their Birria Flamin' Bombs won first place in the Sporkies.

“Literally had a line nonstop since we opened,” Montemayor said.

His business lost a day and a half of sales because of last year’s flooding, but Montemayor said the setback ultimately created momentum.

“It was still a very positive moment for us, and that’s what created that buzz. What else can we do?” he said.

Regina Pacheco and Kenneth Hershey of West Allis said the fair has become a tradition for them.

“It’s like a big reunion especially if you’re local,” Pacheco said.

"Especially this year, it seems like more people are coming out."

The Wisconsin State Fair has not yet released final attendance numbers for 2026.

Last year’s fair drew 892,968 visits, despite the early closure. The 2024 fair drew more than 1 million visits, according to State Fair attendance figures.

NOTE: TMJ4 crews later witnessed a police presence at and around the fairgrounds Sunday night. We have reached out to police for more information.

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