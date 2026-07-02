Employees at 2 Milwaukee gas stations speak out after week of thefts and a violent assault

MILWAUKEE — Workers at two Milwaukee gas stations say they have endured more than a week of daily thefts, culminating in a violent assault caught on surveillance video. Employees are now speaking out, hoping to raise awareness and attract more police attention.

The incidents have occurred at two locations owned by the same people: the BP at 91st and Brown Deer Road and the Citgo at 94th and Brown Deer Road.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the theft of thousands of dollars over the course of more than a week at both locations.

The employee who was assaulted described the pattern of theft leading up to the attack.

"Every day, nine o'clock, eight o'clock, every day, a robbery. 300, 400, 500 dollars," he said.

On Sunday, the situation escalated. Video shows multiple people forcing their way into the cashier's protected area, assaulting a worker and stealing several items from behind the counter, including cigars. Faces in the video have been blurred, as the individuals may be minors. Milwaukee police have not confirmed whether they are wanted for a crime.

Watch: Surveillance videos show violent attack and multiple robberies at a Milwaukee gas stations

Surveillance video shows violent assault

The assaulted employee agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of further violence.

"My life is dangerous, very no good here," he said.

When asked if he feared for his safety, he said, "My safety? Yeah."

The thefts continued Tuesday, even after the assault. A gas station manager described the toll the ongoing incidents have taken.

"It's impacting me a lot; our employees, everybody is scared to work here. One of the locations they assaulted one of the guys too. They came behind the bulletproof, and then they beat him up," the manager said, who also didn't want to be identified.

Surveillance footage from the 94th and Brown Deer Road location shows several masked individuals entering the store and stealing merchandise. One person was seen wheeling an entire snack rack out of the store.

"I'm scared to work here," the manager said.

Watch: Employees at 2 Milwaukee gas stations speak out after week of thefts and a violent assault

Employees at 2 Milwaukee gas stations speak out after week of thefts and a violent assault

The gas station manager said two police reports were filed Tuesday.

On Wednesday, MPD told TMJ4 they are investigating both incidents and are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.

In a statement, an MPD spokesperson wrote: "We will conduct extra patrol in the area, and our community partnership unit will be reaching out to the owner to develop a strategic course of action and enforcement."

The manager said the community deserves to know what is happening.

"The community should also know what's going on, you know, at their gas station, the one they come to, so maybe they can help us catch these guys," the manager said.

Employees hope that raising awareness will help stop the incidents and bring more police attention to the situation.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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