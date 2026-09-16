Driver crashes into Milwaukee building near 60th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s northwest side.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near North 60th Street and Capitol Drive after Milwaukee police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with the building of a closed business.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

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