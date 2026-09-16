Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Driver crashes into Milwaukee building near 60th and Capitol

Driver crashes into Milwaukee building near 60th and Capitol
TMJ4 News
Driver crashes into Milwaukee building near 60th and Capitol
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s northwest side.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near North 60th Street and Capitol Drive after Milwaukee police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with the building of a closed business.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Fransway_Paris_WEB Profile.jpg

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Paris Fransway