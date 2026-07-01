Driver cited after crashing into building on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old driver was cited after Milwaukee police said they lost control of the car and crashed into a building early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. near South 11th Street and West Mitchell Street in Milwaukee. According to police, the driver was traveling westbound on West Mitchell Street at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The driver sustained possible injuries but was not taken to the hospital and was cited. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip