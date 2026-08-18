MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee's Employee Appreciation Week is underway, and comfort dogs are making the rounds at local businesses.

WATCH: Comfort dogs visit businesses during Downtown MKE’s Employee Appreciation Week

Downtown Milwaukee's Employee Appreciation Week features comfort dogs visiting local businesses

Lutheran Church Charities is bringing its K-9 Comfort Dog ministry dogs to downtown offices throughout the week, offering a furry alternative for employees whose workplaces don't allow pets.

Kidd O'Shea

Becky Kilvinger, who works with Charity, one of the ministry's comfort dogs, said the animals are part of a large national network.

"We are two of over 130 dogs in the national ministry. We respond to crisis and disaster all across the country, and when we are not doing that, we serve within our community," Kilvinger said.

Kilvinger said the dogs will visit a number of downtown businesses Thursday as part of Take Your Dog to Work Day.

"We are bringing Charity and Belief to a bunch of businesses downtown," Kilvinger said.

She said the dogs thrive on the interaction.

"Oh, they love it. They love seeing people. They love meeting people," Kilvinger said. "They love being with people. It's what they're trained to do and what they love to do."

About a dozen businesses are registered to participate. Mequon-based Fromm Family Pet Food will provide treats and dog swag ahead of Yappy Hour Thursday night at the downtown dog park.

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