Double fatal shooting leads to arrest on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old was arrested Monday evening after a double fatal shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Milwaukee police were called to a shooting around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of North 31st Street.

A 33-year-old and an unidentified victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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