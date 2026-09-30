DEVELOPING: Video shows smoke coming from Froedtert Hospital parking structure

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Video obtained by TMJ4 shows smoke coming from a parking structure at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

It’s unclear what caused the smoke. Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) are still on the scene.

Fern and Noss company

TMJ4 has reached out to MFD, the Wauwatosa Fire Department, and Froedtert Hospital for more information but did not immediately hear back.

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