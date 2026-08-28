Deadly shooting being investigated in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) — A deadly shooting was being investigated in Milwaukee early Friday morning, according to the medical examiner's office.

Investigators responded to the scene near 27th and Walnut streets.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer says they were called to the scene.

Police have not yet provided details about the shooting. We'll provide more details as they come in.

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