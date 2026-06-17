Day 3 of Amandria Brunner trial: Jeep was speeding, could have stopped, expert says

Day 3 of the Amandria Brunner trial brought a fuller courtroom as the defense called its final witness, setting the stage for closing arguments and jury deliberations that could produce a verdict as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Brunner, 42, is accused of driving drunk when she turned left into the path of a Jeep carrying Marquette University lacrosse players. The crash killed 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder.

The defense's final witness was a crash reconstruction expert who presented data from both vehicles prior to the collision. The expert testified that the Jeep was traveling 49 mph — 19 mph above the speed limit — when the light turned yellow.

Watch: Kaylee Staral reports on Day 3 of the Amandria Brunner trial:

Amandria Brunner trial enters day 3

"My opinion was that even given that the Jeep was traveling 49 MPH, so 19 MPH above the speed limit when the light turned yellow, had Mr. McColgan responded, so given him some time to react and apply the brakes, he would have been able to safely bring his vehicle to a stop before entering the intersection," the expert said.

The Jeep was driven by fellow Marquette student Peter McColgan, who was charged last month in connection with the crash. McColgan was called as a witness but invoked his Fifth Amendment right, meaning he did not testify.

Prosecutors pushed back on the defense expert's testimony, noting the reconstructionist has no OWI training and did not examine Brunner's actions leading up to the crash.

"At no point do you opine at things the driver of the Ford could have done differently to impact this crash, correct?" a prosecutor asked.

"That's correct," the expert said.

Brunner faces 6 felony counts. If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in prison. Closing arguments are expected when the jury returns from its lunch break Wednesday.

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