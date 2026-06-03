Crash closes all lanes on I-41 north from Silver Spring Drive to Appleton Avenue

MILWAUKEE — All lanes on I-41 northbound from Silver Spring Drive to Appleton Avenue are closed because of a crash, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened Wednesday, just before 3:30 a.m., and the closure is expected to last more than two hours, according to the alert.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

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