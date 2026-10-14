CPKC Holiday Train returning to the Milwaukee area in 2026; here's when

The CPKC Holiday Train will make stops in the Milwaukee area once again this year as we approach the holiday season.

According to CPKC, there will be several stops in the Milwaukee area starting in December.

“Our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train through hundreds of communities across our network to support people facing food insecurity. Through the generosity of the thousands of families and fans who come out to see the Holiday Train and support local food banks, whether for the first time or as part of a long-running holiday tradition, we can spread the joy of the season and support the giving spirit of the holidays," CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement

CPKC is reminding people to stay at least 50 feet away from the tracks when taking a picture.

Below are the details for stops in the Milwaukee area.

Dec. 8 - Sturtevant - 9900 E. Exploration from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 - Caledonia - 5 1/2 Mile Road railway Crossing - 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Wuwatosa - Hrwood Ave. railway crossing - 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Hartland, Wisconsin - West of railway crossing at Cottownwood Ave. - 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Oconomowoc - South Silver Lake St. railway crossing - 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Watertown - Brandt Quirk Park - 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Columbus - 395 North Ludington St. - 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip