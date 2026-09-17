The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said crews are putting the finishing touches on the I-41 rehabilitation project in Milwaukee County.

The project started in March 2025 and work was done on south I-41 between Burleigh St. and Silver Spring Dr.

See more in the video below

Construction project on south I-41 in Milwaukee County nears completion

According to WisDOT, the section of I-41 is one of the most traveled interstate corridors in the state with more than 145,000 vehicles using it per day.

Last week, crews installed the final barrier wall, and teams are putting down final pavement markings this week. It's scheduled to be complete later this month.

Other project improvements included:



Resurfacing pavement on I-41

Installing new noise barriers along east side of I-41 south of Silver Spring Drive

Replacing the noise wall on the Hampton Avenue southbound entrance ramp

Addding auxiliary lane from WIS 190 (Capitol Drive) to Hampton Avenue

Adding auxiliary lane from Burleigh Street to WIS 190 (Capitol Drive)

Pavement rehabilitation on various ramps

Structure improvements on multiple bridges

Median repairs

Storm sewer improvements

Resurface portion of Burleigh Street

Lighting and signing improvements

“It has been a busy summer for our I-41 project teams,” WisDOT I-41 Project Leader Liz Wells said in a statement. “We are just wrapping up some last-minute items between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive and are excited to get this project completed.”

The northern project for I-41 is still ongoing between Silver Spring Dr. and Good Hope Rd. It's scheduled to be complete in 2027.

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