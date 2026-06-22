Company that owns On the Border in Franklin appears in court on prostitution charges

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The company that owns On the Border in Franklin appeared in court Monday on prostitution charges.
HB&H Holdings made its initial appearance following the filing of a complaint on June 10. The company does not qualify for a public defender. Lawyers for HB&H Holdings would not speak to TMJ4 News after the appearance. The company's arraignment is scheduled for June 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.
On the Border's general manager and 3 other men were previously arrested and charged with human trafficking and related offenses. The charges are connected to a years-long investigation by the FBI and local law enforcement.
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