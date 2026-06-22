Company that owns On the Border in Franklin appears in court on prostitution charges

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The company that owns On the Border in Franklin appeared in court Monday on prostitution charges.

HB&H Holdings made its initial appearance following the filing of a complaint on June 10. The company does not qualify for a public defender. Lawyers for HB&H Holdings would not speak to TMJ4 News after the appearance. The company's arraignment is scheduled for June 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

On the Border's general manager and 3 other men were previously arrested and charged with human trafficking and related offenses. The charges are connected to a years-long investigation by the FBI and local law enforcement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip