Charges filed in fatal shooting of public safety officer

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Dennis Johnson, a Milwaukee County public safety officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Prinston Underwood is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The complaint states that Darrin Sutton is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say Johnson was shot and killed on the afternoon of Friday, May 8, while sitting in his car.

According to the criminal complaint, Darrin Sutton and his two minor children were also in the car at the time of the shooting.

The complaint states that Sutton told investigators Johnson had driven him to pick up his children from their mother. According to the complaint, Sutton got into an argument with two women.

According to the complaint, during the argument, one of the women allegedly gestured to her boyfriend, Prinston Underwood, in what Sutton interpreted as a signal to shoot. The complaint states both men drew firearms.

The complaint states as Johnson tried to drive away with Sutton and the children, Underwood opened fire at their vehicle. It states Sutton fired back 4-5 times as they fled the scene.

According to the complaint, Underwood later pulled up next to Johnson's car in an SUV and shot into Johnson's vehicle, striking and killing Johnson.

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