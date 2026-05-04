Charges filed against alleged street takeover participant in Milwaukee

Charges have been filed against an alleged participant in the recent street takeovers in Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, Ricky Alcantra-Hernandez is facing three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime, and he's also accused of possessing a fully automatic firearm.

The complaint states that between 11 pm on April 25 and 3 am on April 26, there were about 20 calls for service for the Milwaukee Police Department to respond to street takeovers in areas across the city.

Shortly after the events, the complaint states that videos of the street takeovers were posted to social media.

Milwaukee Police say they were able to identify Ricky Alcantra-Hernandez as the driver of one of the vehicles in the videos, which were filmed at locations including North 87th St., West Towers Rd., North 91st St., Mill Rd., and South Kinnickinnic Ave.

They say Alcantra-Hernandez endangered the lives and safety of his passenger, the public, and hundreds of spectators who lined the streets to watch as he engaged in extremely reckless and potentially life-threatening behavior.

According to the complaint, on April 29, Milwaukee police executed a search warrant at Ricky Alcantra-Hernandez's home, where they found multiple guns, including two fully automatic firearms.

The complaint states the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

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