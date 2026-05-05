Celebrate Cinco de Mayo without breaking the bank at these local restaurants

MILWAUKEE — With Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, local spots across Milwaukee are serving up food deals designed to keep celebrations affordable while still giving people a reason to gather.

At Loaded Spud in Southern Milwaukee County, the holiday focus is on accessibility. The restaurant is offering $2 street tacos, a deal that is already drawing attention from customers looking to celebrate without overspending.

“When you think Cinco de Mayo, you think have a fun time, party, grab a bite, grab a drink,” said college student Vance Wilks. “But you’re also thinking about money.”

TMJ4 Vance Wilks/ College Student

For Wilks, affordability plays a major role in how he chooses where to eat and celebrate.

“I like low prices. That always gets my ear going,” he said. “Especially with gas prices going up to almost five dollars, cheaper food does help a lot when I have to spend money on other things.”

That balance between celebration and cost is exactly what Loaded Spud’s head chef Omar Johnson says the restaurant tries to maintain.

TMJ4 Omar Johnson/ Head Chef at Loaded Spud

“We always want to keep things reasonable,” Johnson said. “We understand that people enjoy to eat, but they also enjoy to save money as well. So we want to make sure you’re enjoying the food but not worrying about the money issues after you get done eating.”

Loaded Spud, which is approaching its one-year anniversary, says it has built strong support from the surrounding community. The restaurant’s menu extends beyond its signature loaded potatoes, featuring items like Philly cheese steak potatoes, jerk chicken and shrimp potatoes, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Even as ingredient prices fluctuate, Johnson says keeping meals affordable remains a priority.

“Meat might fluctuate depending on where we’re getting it from,” he said. “But two dollars—it’s going to be two dollars all around.”

The restaurant is also expanding its affordability efforts beyond the holiday. Starting this week, Loaded Spud will offer $2 tacos every Tuesday as a regular weekly special.

Across Milwaukee, other businesses are also rolling out Cinco de Mayo deals. Ventura’s Tacos is offering free churros with orders, Cinco Lokos is serving $1 tacos and $5 elotes, and other local spots are advertising specials such as discounted tacos and buy-three-get-one-free offers.

For many customers, those deals make celebrating significantly easier.

“Especially with gas prices going up to almost five dollars, cheaper food does help a lot when I have to spend money on other things,” Wilks said.

For Johnson, it all comes back to community support and connection.

“Support, support, support—that’s what builds these communities,” he said. “We always try to be respectful, kind, and show love—support the people and give back the way we can.”

At its core, this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations across Milwaukee are not just about food, but about making sure everyone can take part—without breaking the bank.

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