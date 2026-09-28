Carmen Southgate experiencing facilities issue, families asked to pick up students

Carmen Schools of Science and Technology said in a social media post that Carmen Southgate is experiencing a facilities issue on Monday morning and asked that students be picked up as soon as possible.

The school is located at 2005 W. Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee.

According to Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, students and staff have been moved to a safe location, and families are instructed to head to the soccer field to pick up students.

Carmen Schools released the following statement to TMJ4 later Monday morning:

"Before student arrival this morning, Carmen Southgate staff noticed a gas smell inside the building. No students entered the building. Students were directed to a safe location outside while We Energies responded to assess the situation. There are no reported injuries, and all students and staff are safe. Out of an abundance of caution, students are being sent home and the school has transitioned to asynchronous learning for the remainder of the day. We will continue to update families as we receive additional information."

Stay with TMJ4 for updates on this developing news situation.

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