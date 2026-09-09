Car crashes into home in West Allis, leaving ‘major structural damage’ behind, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A homeowner in West Allis is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their home in West Allis early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of S. 108 St., according to a spokesperson with the West Allis Police Department.

It was not immediately clear where the homeowner was at the time of the crash, but at the scene, officers found the car had plowed through the homeowner’s front window.

Sean Welsh

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that impairment was not a factor in the crash. The driver, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody for reckless driving and a municipal ordinance violation for negligent operation of a vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Officers added there appeared to be “major structural damage to the home,” and said the city was sending building inspectors to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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