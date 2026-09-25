Bublr Bikes discounts weekend pass for Doors Open Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's nonprofit bikeshare system, Bublr Bikes, shared in a press release they are discounting its weekend pass Saturday and Sunday to provide bike access to Doors Open Milwaukee.
Bublr Bikes is partnering with Historic Milwaukee to support the annual event showcasing unique Milwaukee destinations.
Watch the video report below:
On Saturday and Sunday, Bublr's weekend-long Visit Milwaukee Pass will be available for purchase in the BCycle app for $10, plus a $1 undock fee for e-bike rentals. The normal price is $26.98.
The pass includes unlimited two-hour rides for three consecutive days, unlimited checkouts and access to both classic Bublr bikes and e-bikes. Riders can simply return a bike and check out another to keep riding.
To apply the discount, download the BCycle app, select the Visit Milwaukee Pass and enter promo code DoorsOpen2026 at checkout.
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