Brewers fans frustrated as World Series watch party tickets sell out amid leaked presale code

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans are facing more ticket troubles as the team makes its World Series run.

American Family Field is hosting watch parties for away games during the world series, but when tickets went on sale Thursday morning, TMJ4 heard from multiple people who logged on at 10 a.m. only to find none left.

Some fans believe this happened because a presale code for season ticket holders was leaked the day before.

Joel Claassen has seen nearly every Brewers moment, a lot of them in person. From Hank Aaron's last homerun to Paul Molitor's hit streak ending.

"I love the Brewers, man," Claassen said.

So when the team clinched the Fall Classic, he wanted to be there. But with ticket prices in the thousands, he would settle for the Brewers watch parties at American Family Field.

The Brewers announced the watch parties were coming back for away games in the World Series for $15.

On Thursday morning, Claassen was ready the second tickets went on sale. But when he tried to get those tickets, the website asked for a code he never received. By the time he got in, all the tickets were gone.

"I texted and messaged my friends who were doing the same thing, and they had the same frustrations," Claassen said.

According to an email, season ticket holders were given early access to the sale with a code to buy tickets Wednesday. That code was then shared online and worked for non-season ticket holders, according to people TMJ4 spoke to. Social media posts show a lot of people were in Claassen's position.

For fans who still want to attend the watch party, it looks like their only option is resale tickets. The only issue is that what started as a $15 ticket is now more than 10 times the price. StubHub is showing prices between $130 and $300 as resellers look to make a profit.

"We have these resale sellers who just don't seem to care, and I'm one of hundreds of thousands of blue-collar types of folks who just want an opportunity, and it's just frustrating that we don't get that chance," Claassen said.

Despite the issues, Claassen isn't going to miss a pitch.

"I'll be there tomorrow night and Saturday. You find a TV, I'll be there," Claassen said.

TMJ4 reached out to the Brewers multiple times Thursday but did not hear back.

Claassen says he wants another sweep, but if it does come to a Game 5, he's confident the Brewers will handle the situation differently.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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