Brewers fans excited about NLCS as ticket prices for games 1 and 2 push past $200

MILWAUKEE, WI — Less than 24 hours after the Brewers advanced to the NLCS, fans are rushing to the team store to grab new merchandise, but those hoping to attend the games in person are facing some steep ticket prices.

On SeatGeek, the official MLB ticket partner, standing room only tickets are going for around $200 and up. If you want a seat, those prices are pushing toward $300. Other third-party vendors have prices around the same mark.

The next two games are at American Family Field on Sunday and Monday.

"It wasn't that much maybe a week ago when they offered Wisconsin residents to buy the tickets but yeah it's up there now," Mary Lemke said.

Lemke said she's probably going to be cheering on the Crew from the comfort of her own couch this week.

"The fun of just being there in person, but I'm okay to watch it at someplace with a big screen TV or at my home," Lemke said.

Some fans got their tickets at face value when the Brewers sold them a few weeks ago.

"Cause we want to support them all the way! World Series!" Brewers fan Kelly Smarelli said.

If you're looking for the best deal through resellers, Checking prices throughout the next few days. Just over the course of Thursday, the cheapest tickets fluctuated between $190 and $250.

SeatGeek recommends checking right before the game could be a great option, as resellers could lower prices to secure their sale.

But regardless of whether you're watching the game at a bar, at home, or at American Family Field, all fans seem to be on the same page.

"Let's do it Brewers!" Martinez said.

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