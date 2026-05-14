MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's first-ever Bravery in Bloom Art Festival takes place this weekend, celebrating and uplifting queer artists while benefiting a local nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth in need.

The street festival benefits Courage+, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that provides housing and community support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Chris Logan with Courage+ said the event is designed to give queer artists a platform they have not had before.

Watch: Learn more about the Bravery in Bloom art festival:

Bravery in Bloom art festival celebrates queer artists in Milwaukee

"This is a festival, a street festival to celebrate and uplift queer artists in the community who have never had an opportunity to present or sell their art," Chris said.

Chris said the festival fills a gap that has long existed in Milwaukee's arts community.

Kidd O'Shea

"This is an opportunity for young people to come out and show their stuff in ways that they had never had before. There is no queer arts festival in the city of Milwaukee. We are thrilled to be the first to present a festival of this kind in this community."

Bravery in Bloom takes place Saturday at 21st and National. The event runs from noon until 6 p.m. and will feature food, live music, and a drag show.

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