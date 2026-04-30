Boerner Botanical Gardens opens for the season Friday with 20,000 tulips in full bloom

Boerner Botanical Gardens opens for the 2026 garden season Friday, welcoming visitors to see more than 20,000 tulips in full bloom across the grounds.

Storm Team 4's Brendan Johnson stopped by the gardens Thursday to get a preview of the beautiful blooms on display.

Director Jennifer Gamez said the official opening day brings expanded hours and seven-days-a-week access for guests.

"Tomorrow is our first official opening day, which is exciting. We'll have those expanded hours, open 7 days a week, so there's a lot of opportunities for guests to come and visit us and see all that the gardens have to offer," Gamez said.

A late frost this spring turned out to be a welcome surprise for the display.

Watch: Brendan Johnson visits Boerner Botanical Gardens:

Brendan Johnson visits Boerner Botanical Gardens as growing season starts

"The frost was a surprise, but it does help the display last longer, which is so nice," Gamez said.

The gardens have been a fixture of southeastern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee community since the 1930s, with volunteers playing a key role in making the tulip display possible each year.

"We don't plant all these tulips alone — volunteers help put this together, so giving back to the community is just such a beautiful thing to see happen," Gamez said.

Gamez said the gardens hold a multi-generational connection for many visitors.

"To hear the stories of people that say they came here when they were a kid, and now they're bringing their kids or even their grandkids here — it's just beautiful to see the gardens giving back and being that place to come and connect with nature," Gamez said.

Several events are scheduled throughout the spring and early summer:

May 3 — Art in the Garden: A craft vendor fair featuring more than 50 vendors, with gift options ahead of Mother's Day.

Mid-May — Tulip Sale: The tulips will be pulled from the ground and sold before the annual display is planted.

May 16 — Herb Fair

June 8 — Dog Days: Guests may bring their dogs to the gardens, with vendors and photo opportunities on-site.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip