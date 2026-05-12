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Body found in Milwaukee River near Wright Street

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TMJ4
Body found in Milwaukee River
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Posted
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Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department say a body was found Tuesday morning in the Milwaukee River near Wright Street.

Fire officials say a bystander found the body and reported it to emergency officials.

Our TMJ4 crew at the scene took photos of a police presence in the area around 8:00 a.m.

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Body found in Milwaukee River

The Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

There's no word yet on what may have caused the death, or whether it is suspicious.

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Body found in Milwaukee River

This is a developing story, and this page will be updated with additional information.

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