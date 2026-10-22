Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum hopeful for new additions to Wall of Champions

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is getting ready for the World Series.

Watch Kidd's story in the video player below:

Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum hopeful for special new additions ahead of World Series

The museum is home to more than 11,000 bobbleheads, and its largest collection features Milwaukee Brewers players and mascots.

Now, staff are hoping for some very special new additions to the collection very soon.

Every year since the museum opened, it displays championship bobbleheads on its Champions Wall.

"So every year since we opened in 2019, we have our Champions Wall which has the championship bobbleheads for the hockey, baseball, football, and basketball teams. Right now, the Dodgers have been up there for two years and obviously they're going to be going away and we'll either have the Brewers or the Rays up there next year and it'll be really interesting to see what happens over the coming week or so and see who will be putting up," Phil Sklar said.

Sklar, founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, also shared how the museum is getting involved in all the World Series excitement.

Kidd O'Shea

"We have a lot of things going on. We have some new bobbleheads of Misiorowski and Chourio that just arrived. We have some special offers. We have our Brewers' Game of Thrones bobbleheads of the racing sausages and Barrelman that are 50% off," Sklar said.

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