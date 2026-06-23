MILWAUKEE — For many Milwaukee nonprofits, Giannis Antetokounmpo's legacy won't be defined by points, rebounds, or championships.

It will be measured in meals served, families helped, and causes elevated.

After reports on Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks traded Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, organizations across the city reflected on the impact he and his wife, Mariah, made during their time in Milwaukee.

At Guest House of Milwaukee, CEO Stephen Bauer remembers a surprise Thanksgiving visit in 2023.

WATCH: Milwaukee nonprofits reflect on Giannis' lasting impact

Beyond basketball: Milwaukee nonprofits reflect on Giannis' lasting impact

"He had a personal chef make those 90 meals," Bauer said. "Giannis and his wife handed out meals and sat with the guys at the shelter for an hour and a half, two hours, just talking to them."

Bauer said what stood out most was their willingness to listen.

"They didn't just show up and hand out food," he said. "They really wanted to know what was going on and what struggles folks were having."

TMJ4 News Stephen Bauer.

Over the years, Antetokounmpo and his family partnered with organizations across Milwaukee through the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, supporting causes ranging from food insecurity and housing to basic family necessities.

Milwaukee Diaper Mission credited Antetokounmpo and his family with helping raise awareness of diaper need and supporting efforts that provided millions of diapers to local families.

In a statement, the organization said the family's commitment to giving back "left a lasting mark on Milwaukee."

TMJ4 News Matt King

Matt King, CEO of Hunger Task Force, said Antetokounmpo was especially dedicated to improving access to healthy food in underserved neighborhoods.

"He's particularly passionate about bringing access to fresh and healthy foods to parts of our city that don't have access to markets," King said.

King said Antetokounmpo helped support the nonprofit's Mobile Market, which now makes 35 stops across Milwaukee each month.

"He leaves behind a tremendous legacy of community giving," King said.

Bauer said Antetokounmpo's involvement helped shine a spotlight on organizations working to address some of Milwaukee's biggest challenges.

"It's really important because it helps elevate the mission of what we and a number of others in Milwaukee are doing," he said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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