MILWAUKEE — The Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin is months away from opening its doors, and a behind-the-scenes look at the construction site reveals what visitors can expect when the five-story facility welcomes guests in 2027.

The 200,000-square-foot building will serve as the new home for the aging Milwaukee Public Museum. Walking into the facility, the open concept of the first floor is designed to welcome guests, anchored by a large, three-story display case that will hold pieces that don't fit into specific exhibits.

Multiple floors of research and collections will be visible at all times through large windows, and renderings of the museum layout will provide the full vision of what the space will become.

Watch: Behind-the-scenes look at Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin Progress

Behind the scenes look at Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin Progress

Ellen Censky, MPM president and CEO, said the museum is focused on balancing excitement with familiarity for returning visitors.

"What I'm hoping when people come into the museum is that they are excited and also feel familiarity, we're making sure those favorites are still on display."

One of the most anticipated spaces is the butterfly exhibit, where butterflies will fly from floor to ceiling against a backdrop of the Milwaukee skyline.

A rooftop courtyard featuring native plants and relaxation areas will also be available as an event space.

The museum's original budget of $240 million in 2018 has seen a relatively slight increase to its current price tag of $255 million, despite rising costs around the world. Construction is still underway in downtown Milwaukee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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