Bay View woman’s car totaled in hit-and-run a day after purchase

BAY VIEW, Wis. — A Bay View woman is opening up about the day her life was suddenly disrupted by a hit-and-run crash, and how her community stepped in when she needed it most.

For Christina Gonzalez, it started with something simple: buying a car. She purchased the vehicle on March 29 of last year. While it was used, she said it felt brand new to her, a fresh start and a sense of independence. Less than 24 hours later, it was gone.

“I just had a double shift. I was just trying to make it home,” Gonzalez said.

TMJ4 Christina Gonzalez/ Bay View Hit-and-Run Victim

On March 30, 2025, Gonzalez says she was driving home from work when another driver hit her and took off.

“I was struck leaving my job. It was a hit and run accident,” she said.

The crash left her in shock. She says the driver hit her on the driver’s side, just above the tire—causing enough damage to total the vehicle.

Christina Gonzalez Car damage

“It happens to a lot of people, but you don’t think it’ll happen to you,” she said.

In the months since, Gonzalez has had to adjust her daily routine in ways she didn’t expect.

“It’s been kind of difficult. I’ve been going back to taking the bus again,” she said.

Without a car, she says she’s relied on public transportation and walking to get where she needs to go—something that’s added extra time and stress to her day-to-day life.

Still, her story is far from unique. According to data from Milwaukee, there were 5,421 hit-and-run crashes reported in 2025 alone. Out of 14,299 total crashes, that means more than a third—about 37%—involved a driver leaving the scene.

Statewide, the numbers are just as concerning. Wisconsin saw nearly 19,000 hit-and-run crashes reported in 2024, with Milwaukee accounting for a significant portion of those incidents.

For Gonzalez, the emotional toll lingered long after the crash. About a year later, she decided to take a step toward closure by sharing her story publicly and asking for support through a GoFundMe.

“I just wanted to kind of reach out to people to see if they could help in any way,” she said. “It was a little quiet at first.”

But what happened next wasn’t something she expected. For the past couple of years, Gonzalez has been quietly helping her neighborhood—regularly clearing storm drains in Bay View to prevent flooding, especially during heavy rain in the spring and fall.

Christina Gonzalez Post on Christina's volunteer work

“This is something I’ve been doing for a couple years now,” she said.

She says certain areas in her neighborhood are prone to flooding, and maintaining those drains became a personal priority. She encourages others to check out adoptyourdrain.com to find out which drains in your area need help.

“Pretty consistently, I’ve been maintaining this particular drain because it does get flooded pretty badly,” Gonzalez said.

At one point, someone in the community noticed her work and shared a photo online of a cleaned drain. From there, neighbors began recognizing her name, connecting her efforts to her story, and offering support.

“I just feel really grateful and appreciative that people wanted to help me,” she said.

What started as a quiet act of service turned into a moment of connection—one that helped her feel seen during a difficult time.

“It’s the most genuine, wholehearted thing, and I can’t thank everyone enough. I’m so appreciative,” Gonzalez said.

Now, as she continues working toward getting back on her feet, she says the experience has reinforced something bigger than the crash itself.

“Recognize that we all need to help each other,” she said. “Community is a major thing for all of us, and if we help one another, maybe we will see some changes.”

For Gonzalez, moving forward isn’t just about replacing what she lost—it’s about holding onto the support that helped her get through it.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip