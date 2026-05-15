Bay View Neighborhood Association hosts rummage sale, daytime dance party this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Bay View Neighborhood Association is hosting two events this weekend — a neighborhood-wide rummage sale Saturday and a retro daytime dance party Sunday.

The rummage sale features nearly 200 individual sales across the neighborhood. Each sale sets its own hours, and a map with addresses is available at bayviewneighborhood.org

Bay View Neighborhood Association

On Sunday, the association is hosting Toast and Jams, a post-brunch retro dance party at the Cactus Club from 1 to 4 p.m. The event benefits Pumpkin Pavilion, the association's free fall event scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24.

Bayview Neighborhood Association

Kate, president of the Bay View Neighborhood Association, said the fundraiser helps keep Pumpkin Pavilion accessible to everyone.

"It's free to you, but it isn't free to us. So we do pay for the pumpkins, we pay all our bands, our vendors, all of that. So to keep it free and open to everybody in the neighborhood, we're raising funds this weekend for that."

Pumpkin Pavilion features about 1,000 lit pumpkins and is one of the neighborhood's signature events.

Bay View Neighborhood Association

The all-volunteer Bay View Neighborhood Association also runs Chill on the Hill, which returns June 9 and runs for 13 weeks this summer. Those interested in volunteering can find more information at bayviewneighborhood.org.

Bay View Neighborhood Association

We previewed this weekend's events at the Delaware House, a long-time business in Bay View and sponsor of Chill on the Hill:

It's a busy weekend ahead in Bay View

Colin Mihalich Screenshot

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