Battery charges filed against suspect in assault outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee

Angel Garcia-Santibanez, 24, is facing charges of substantial battery in connection with an assault outside Beto's Pizza on the south side of Milwaukee last week.
A criminal complaint released Wednesday details the charge against Garcia-Santibanez. Surveillance video shows him running up behind the man known as "Larry" and striking him.
If convicted, Garcia-Santibanez could face 3.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
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