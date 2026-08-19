Battery charges filed against suspect in assault outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee

Angel Garcia-Santibanez, 24, is facing charges of substantial battery in connection with an assault outside Beto's Pizza on the south side of Milwaukee last week.

A criminal complaint released Wednesday details the charge against Garcia-Santibanez. Surveillance video shows him running up behind the man known as "Larry" and striking him.

If convicted, Garcia-Santibanez could face 3.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

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