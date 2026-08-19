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Battery charges filed against suspect in assault outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee

Man charged in assault outside pizzeria
Man charged in assault outside pizzeria
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Angel Garcia-Santibanez, 24, is facing charges of substantial battery in connection with an assault outside Beto's Pizza on the south side of Milwaukee last week.

A criminal complaint released Wednesday details the charge against Garcia-Santibanez. Surveillance video shows him running up behind the man known as "Larry" and striking him.

If convicted, Garcia-Santibanez could face 3.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin