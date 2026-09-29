At least 2 injured in crash involving school bus in Milwaukee, officials say

WILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. near N. 35th and W. Center streets.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time and it's unclear who was hurt.

What led up to the crash and if any other vehicles were involved is also unknown.

The road closed near the crash but has since reopened.

TMJ4 went to the scene and is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

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