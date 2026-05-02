Ascension Wisconsin held its one-day Medical Mission at Home event in Milwaukee, Racine, and Appleton

Ascension Wisconsin delivered free healthcare services across Milwaukee, Racine, and Appleton on Saturday at its Medical Mission at Home events.

The one-day event brought high-quality care to the communities, removing barriers for those who are uninsured, under-insured, or having issues accessing any care.

Ascension Wisconsin

The care teams provided free healthcare services, such as comprehensive physical exams with primary care physicians, specialty screenings, and respiratory and physical therapy. Patients also received free medications that were donated by the Dispensary of Hope and dispensed by Ascension Rx pharmacists.

The Milwaukee location also had free dental services.

Those in attendance also received bags of non-perishable food, shoes, and children were given teddy bears.

Ascension Wisconsin

"Our Medical Mission at Home is a powerful expression of our mission in action," Chief Mission Integration Officer at Ascension Wisconsin, Andy Santos, said in a press release. "Access to care remains a significant challenge for many in our communities. By stepping beyond our walls, we meet people where they are, remove barriers, and create meaningful pathways to better health. The dignity and hope restored in these moments are what inspire our volunteers to serve."

More than 600 people volunteered, including Ascension physicians, nurses, pharmacists, chaplains, associates and more.

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