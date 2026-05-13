ArtBlaze returns to Milwaukee's beaches this summer

MILWAUKEE — ArtBlaze, a free summer series celebrating community, creativity, and connection, returns to Milwaukee’s lakefront this summer.

ArtBlaze will take over McKinley Beach and South Shore Beach, two dramatically transformed public lakefront spaces that many Milwaukeeans still haven’t experienced.

Returning for its third season, ArtBlaze transforms Milwaukee beaches into immersive, public art playgrounds with giant inflatable sculptures, live music, performances, hands-on art activities, food vendors, waterside s’mores, interactive experiences for all ages, including the return of the beloved Silent Disco with live DJs.

All events are free and open to the public.

“ArtBlaze is about bringing moments of joy and wonder into public spaces that already belong to the community,” said Steph Salvia, Executive Director of Joy Engine. “People might come for the music or the art, but what we really hope they leave with is a sense of belonging and connection to the city and to each other.”

This year's events will be held on Thursday, July 30 and Thursday, Aug. 20 at McKinley Beach and Thursday, Aug. 6 at South Shore Beach.

Additional details, including entertainment lineups, vendors, and activities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

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