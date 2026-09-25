Apartment residents say new ownership towed cars without proper notice of rule changes to some residents

MILWAUKEE, WI — Multiple residents of a southwest side Milwaukee apartment complex say their cars were towed Thursday morning after new building ownership changed parking rules without properly notifying everyone affected.

Mark Somers said his mother-in-law's car was towed from her assigned parking spot, a space included with her lease, after the complex's new ownership, Coachlight Communities LLC, required residents to obtain new parking stickers.

"My wife and my mother-in-law came into the office and asked what's going on, and they were subsequently told we sent out a notice; there is nothing we can do," Somers said.

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The building came under new ownership in August. The leasing office said a notice went around the complex within the last month informing residents they needed to obtain new parking stickers. While some residents said they did receive the letter, Somers and multiple other residents who live in the same building as his mother-in-law said the notice never reached them.

Somers said one parking spot is included with the lease and that residents were already required to display permits on their rear-view mirrors. His mother-in-law's original permit was still hanging in the car when he retrieved it from a tow lot on the city's west side.

"And pay 388 dollars to get it, to me this is an illegal tow… the parking is included with this apartment complex," Somers said.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones attempted to ask the leasing office asked the leasing office questions about the situation, but they said they are not authorized to speak to reporters. Coachlight Communities LLC did not respond to multiple emails sent Thursday evening.

Somers said he wants more than just his money back.

"At this point I'm looking for, number 1 remediation, number 2 an apology for everybody and I think everyone should be reimbursed," Somers said.

Somers said he was told to file a complaint. He is currently out nearly $400.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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