WAUWATOSA — After months of uncertainty, Wauwatosa Stem (WSTEM) welcomed students back Tuesday as a new independent charter school, marking a new chapter for the school community.

“I’m going into 4K!," Braxton Boston screamed.

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A year after rallying to keep Wauwatosa Stem open, parents watch their kids walk through new doors

For him, it was simply the first day of school.

For his dad, Marquis Boston, it was an emotional milestone — and the start of a new opportunity.

“Trying to hold back the tears, but excited for the future and the new opportunity Wisconsin STEM will provide,” Marquis said.

That opportunity took months of work from a group of WSTEM parents.

Last year, the Wauwatosa School Board voted not to extend the school’s contract, prompting parents to rally to keep WSTEM open.

Jessica Haywood was among those parents.

“It’s been a journey, and we are just really excited to see kids in the building,” Haywood said.

"There were a lot of late-night meetings, learning state laws, hiring an entire staff. We're very lucky that almost all of the previous staff came with us."

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Today, WSTEM is now operating as an independent public charter school at 10201 W. Innovation Drive. This change gives WSTEM new freedoms in curriculum and staffing decisions.

More than 170 students are enrolled this year, from 4K through seventh grade.

Principal Sachin Pandya said the school will continue emphasizing multi-age, hands-on, and project-based learning.

“I think traditional learning doesn’t work for every kid,” Pandya said. "WSTEM can model other alternatives for what schools can look like. They don’t all have to be a single class of one grade of kids."

The school has been operating for 18 years, but this is its first year independent of the Wauwatosa School District.

Haywood said the goal was about more than simply keeping the school open.

“More than opening a school, it’s showing that the community actually could support us and see how important it is,” she said.

"Choice is valid and important. We know all of these kids are going to flourish and we’re excited."

For more information about the school, you can visit their website.

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