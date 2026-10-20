MILWAUKEE — Cesar's Inn, once owned by beloved Brewers manager Harvey Kuenn and his wife Audrey, is gearing up to welcome a big crowd as Milwaukee returns to the World Series.

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A piece of Brewers history lives on at Cesar's Inn, home to 1982 manager Harvey Kuenn, as team heads back to World Series

A piece of Brewers history is still alive just down the road from American Family Field.

Cesar's Inn was once home to Brewers manager Harvey Kuenn and his wife, Audrey. Kuenn led the 1982 team all the way to the World Series, and during that run, Cesar's was packed with Brewers fans.

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I stopped by Cesar's to look back at that history and see what they have planned as the Brewers head back to the World Series. Russ, the general manager, tells me they will be grilling out for the games and are excited to welcome a big crowd.

Kidd O'Shea Screenshot

He also shared that a pennant displayed at the bar is from 1982 and was recently donated by a fan.

Kidd O'Shea Screenshot

The current owners purchased the bar from Audrey Kuenn in 2000.

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