MILWAUKEE — Celtic MKE, the nonprofit behind Milwaukee Irish Fest, is bringing several new experiences to Henry Meyer Festival grounds this year as gates open tonight at 5 p.m.

WATCH: A look at new events at Milwaukee Irish Fest and the nonprofit behind it

What’s new at Irish Fest on the Summerfest grounds

Among the new additions this year are sheep herding demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday, and a Wisconsin Badgers pep rally Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Aer Lingus stage.

Bridget Jaskulski, the president of the board of directors for Celtic MKE, said the pep rally is tied to an upcoming milestone for the program.

"We're very excited about this weekend. First of all, we have a sheep herding demonstration for the first time that will take place on Saturday and Sunday," Jaskulski said. "We also have a Wisconsin Badgers pep rally that we're doing on Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock at the Aer Lingus stage, and that is in preparation for their trip to the Aer Lingus Football Classic in 2027."

The Badgers band, mascots Patty and Molly, and Irish dancers are all expected to be part of the pep rally.

More than 35 food and drink vendors will be on the grounds throughout the weekend.

What is Celtic MKE?

Celtic MKE is a nonprofit organization that operates year-round beyond the festival. In addition to Milwaukee Irish Fest, the organization runs educational programs, maintains one of the largest Irish music archives, operates an Irish Fest School of Music, and hosts concerts throughout the year at its center in Wauwatosa.

Deals available

Several deals are available for attendees this weekend. Kids 12 and under are always free. On Sunday, attendees who bring school supplies can get in free when the gates open. Those who bring non-perishable food items before mass can also get in free. Veterans receive discounted ticket prices throughout the weekend.

For more information, click here.

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