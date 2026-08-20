'A La Carte at the Zoo' returns to Milwaukee County Zoo for 40th anniversary with deals, giveaways and more

MILWAUKEE — The annual A La Carte at the Zoo event kicks off Thursday at the Milwaukee County Zoo, with more than 30 local restaurants set up across the zoo grounds, live music, deals, giveaways and more.

WATCH: 'A La Carte at the Zoo' returns to Milwaukee County Zoo

A La Carte at the Zoo returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the event, which runs through Sunday.

Thursday is Kids' Day, with half-price admission for children. The first 500 kids through the door will receive a penguin backpack and a hippo ornament bookmark. Additional kids' activities include a bubble master doing live bubble experiences and an art studio in the family farm area.

Kid Boogie Down, a kids entertainment act, performs on the main Caribou Stage Thursday afternoon. The evening headliner is Lovelytheband, a national act taking the stage at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. The band will perform on the Miller Lite Caribou Stage. Limited seating is available; lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

The music lineup continues through the weekend:



Friday, Aug. 21 — Chris Lane and Jackrabbit, featuring Dermot Mulroney

Saturday, Aug. 22 — Tank and the Bangas

Sunday, Aug. 23 — De la Buena

The hours for the four-day event can be found here:

Aug. 20-22: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aug. 23: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

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