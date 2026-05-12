Police say a 71-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night in Milwaukee.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victim entered the roadway on the 4300 block of W. Silver Spring Drive and was struck by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m.
WATCH: 71-year-old pedestrian killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run
Police say the victim died from their injuries at the scene, and the driver fled the area.
They say they are still looking for a suspect or suspects.
If you have any information, call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.