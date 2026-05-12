Police say a 71-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victim entered the roadway on the 4300 block of W. Silver Spring Drive and was struck by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m.

WATCH: 71-year-old pedestrian killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run

Milwaukee deadly hit-and-run

Police say the victim died from their injuries at the scene, and the driver fled the area.

They say they are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS.

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