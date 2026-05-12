71-year-old dies after fight in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that left a 71-year-old man dead on Monday afternoon.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 65-year-old suspect and victim got into a fight near the intersection of W. Hampton Avenue and N 104th Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

They say the suspect was arrested after he turned himself in at the police station.

Milwaukee police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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