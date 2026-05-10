GREENFIELD — A 70-year-old Navy Veteran from Milwaukee who says he’s still working just to keep up with bills is now the Wisconsin face of a national effort to support veterans in need after his granddaughter nominated him for a social media-driven fundraising campaign.

Ronald Edmonds, a Navy veteran who served 12 years, is part of “For Your Service,” a project created by social media kindness creator Sam Weidenhoffer that honors veterans in all 50 states. A GoFundMe was started to help Edmonds with medical bills and housing costs as he continues working at Walmart in Greenfield.

Watch: How one Milwaukee County veteran who was forced to return to work due to medical bills and housing costs is getting financial help thanks to a national campaign.

70-year-old Milwaukee veteran still working gets help through national campaign

Edmonds said his return to work wasn’t a choice.

TMJ4 Ronald Edmonds/ Navy Veteran

“I wasn’t supposed to go back to work, but I told the doctor I had to because I need the money,” Edmonds said.

He said he served in the South Pacific, North Atlantic, Mediterranean, Gulf regions and several others during his military career.

After leaving the service, Edmonds worked a series of office equipment jobs before his health began to decline. He said he contracted COVID-19 twice, and during follow-up care, doctors discovered serious heart issues that required multiple surgeries.

“So I had to have a double operation. They opened me once, did three bypasses because I had six blockages,” Edmonds said.

He also has osteoporosis and said doctors advised him not to return to work.

Still, he said the reality of his finances left him with little option.

“I needed a roof over my house so I had to go back to work,” Edmonds said. “And my wife can’t work at all.”

Edmonds’ situation reflects a broader trend among older Americans and veterans remaining in the workforce.

The U.S. had about 17.3 million veterans in 2025, with more than 8 million still in the labor force, according to federal data. Nearly one in five Americans over 65 are still working or seeking work — a share that has roughly doubled since the 1980s. Research from Transamerica Retirement Studies has also found nearly 80% of older workers say they remain employed due to financial need or the desire to continue building savings.

Edmonds said he first met Weidenhoffer while working his shift at Walmart on Layton Avenue in Greenfield. At first, he didn’t know what to make of it.

“I thought it was a scam at first. I even got on Instagram to ask if it’s a scam because I can’t believe people do this kind of stuff,” Edmonds said. “But it’s true. So I hope it works out well and I’m praying for it. This is an answer to a lot of my prayers.”

Weidenhoffer’s project highlights veterans in each state, often through surprise meetings and social media storytelling. Edmonds was selected as Wisconsin’s honoree after his granddaughter submitted his story.

During their conversation, Edmonds said he was struck by the unexpected attention.

“I was working back in the toy department and this man came to ask me for the price of a tie,” Edmonds recalled. “He said, ‘I’m not really here for the tie… I’m here to talk about you.'"

Edmonds said his experience has also made him think about other veterans facing hardship, including those he knows through the VA system.

“Especially all those that are homeless and the veterans I know a few at the VA hospital and stuff,” he said.

Edmonds added, “I pray for all the veterans and for people like Samuel who are willing to help us all out once in a while.”

Edmonds said he is grateful for Weidenhoffer’s effort, calling him “a good man” and “selfless.”

A GoFundMe launched through the campaign aims to help Edmonds pay down his mortgage and cover medical expenses.

“I’d like to get at least enough to pay off the house,” Edmonds said. “I still owe mortgage and other bills that we have. I’m still unable to pay off my medical bills, so hoping I can pay a few of those off.”

Edmonds said he doesn’t necessarily need a complete life change — just a little breathing room.



GoFundMe created by Sam

GoFundMe created by Edmond's granddaughter

For now, he continues working, hoping the attention leads to stability — and a chance to finally slow down after decades of service and work.

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