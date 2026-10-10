42-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting near 77th and Carmen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old dead on Saturday.
The shooting happened near North 77th Street and West Carmen Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to Milwaukee police.
The search for suspects and the investigation into the shooting are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
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