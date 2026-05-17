4-year-old recovering after being hit in West Allis crosswalk; neighbors urge caution

WEST ALLIS — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after West Allis police say he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street with his mother Friday evening near South 69th Street and National Avenue.

According to Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher of the West Allis Police Department, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. when a westbound vehicle passed other cars on the right that had stopped for pedestrians in a crosswalk.

Police said the vehicle then struck the child, who was crossing with his mother.

A 25-year-old West Allis woman was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving causing bodily harm.

The boy’s mother, Molly Sylvester, told TMJ4 that her son, Isaac, is now recovering at home.

“Isaac is doing well. Back to playing and able to walk,” she wrote in a message to TMJ4. “There were no broken bones, but there was some road rash on his leg and arm. Some bruising and scrapes on his face.”

She also urged drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws.

“I want people to know that there is no place that important where you need to disobey traffic laws,” she wrote. “Be more patient when in traffic instead of making a quick reaction decision.”

Neighbors along National Avenue said the crash has renewed concerns about speeding and reckless driving in the area.

“It’s so sad and unfortunate,” said Joe Cobb, who said he frequently walks with his family near the crash scene.

“There are schools in the area, teenagers, children as small as mine, and crazy drivers,” Cobb said.

TMJ4 News Joe Cobb and family.

Another resident, Clayton Fischer, said drivers along National Avenue often “drive fast, take corners fast, and they don’t look.”

A West Allis alderwoman also urged drivers on social media to slow down and watch for pedestrians following the crash.

“Don’t be in such a big hurry, it’s not a race,” Cobb said.

Fletcher said the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

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