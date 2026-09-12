22-year-old killed in Milwaukee crash near 20th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.
The crash happened near 20th and Locust streets around 2:15 a.m., after Milwaukee police said a driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling westbound.
Police said the driver of the striking vehicle, a 22-year-old, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 23-year-old passenger was not seriously injured.
The driver of the struck vehicle, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
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